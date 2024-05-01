CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNO opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $197,880.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,115.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 299,516 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

