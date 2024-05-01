Piper Sandler Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.18.

NYSE:QSR traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. 535,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $243,551,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after acquiring an additional 717,801 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,914,000 after purchasing an additional 638,501 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

