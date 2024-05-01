Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.
BLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Boralex Trading Up 0.8 %
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0599765 earnings per share for the current year.
Boralex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.
