Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $125,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.5 %

Illumina stock opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $232.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

