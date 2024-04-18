Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,544 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 9,284.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 39,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 161.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

