Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.53.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total value of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440,278 shares of company stock worth $684,796,490. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META traded up $10.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $504.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,001,045. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.65 and its 200 day moving average is $396.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

