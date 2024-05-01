Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $133.72 and a 1 year high of $180.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

