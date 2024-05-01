Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.24.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.64. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 55,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 302.4% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.