NBW Capital LLC Sells 166 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.38.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

