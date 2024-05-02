A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATEN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,347.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $26,733.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,347.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,146 shares of company stock worth $1,598,166. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.