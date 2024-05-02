Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $385.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.80. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $415.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
