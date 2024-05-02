Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $385.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.80. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

