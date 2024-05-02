Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

GRBK stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.73. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 199,471 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 96,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

