Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $312.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $309.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after acquiring an additional 840,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,476,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 235,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

