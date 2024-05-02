Acala Token Hits One Day Volume of $6.77 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Acala Token has a market cap of $102.95 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012186 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,118.66 or 0.99850579 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10405608 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,328,985.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.