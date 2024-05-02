Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Mercury General has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.
Mercury General Stock Performance
Shares of MCY opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. Mercury General has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
About Mercury General
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.
