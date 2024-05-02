Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WERN. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.