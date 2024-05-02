John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for John Bean Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Stories

