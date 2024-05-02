United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $400.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

UTHR opened at $255.14 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,190 shares of company stock worth $32,643,561. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

