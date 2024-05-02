US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Kinetik in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNTK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.81. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth $3,756,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,655 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinetik by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,453 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinetik by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $263,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,221.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,095,803 shares of company stock valued at $442,051,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.74%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

