Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Posts Earnings Results

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.400-10.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.40-10.50 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

