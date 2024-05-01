Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. 704,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,089. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.