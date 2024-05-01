DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DTM. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

DTM stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

