OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 4,478 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 497.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.14. 121,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,987. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

