Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWP opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

