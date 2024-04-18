Contrasting Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) & MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MacroGenics and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics -15.42% -88.49% -43.12% Anixa Biosciences N/A -44.09% -40.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MacroGenics and Anixa Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics $58.75 million 17.23 -$9.06 million ($0.16) -101.13 Anixa Biosciences $210,000.00 467.87 -$9.81 million ($0.34) -9.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MacroGenics has higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anixa Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MacroGenics has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MacroGenics and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

MacroGenics currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.61%. Given Anixa Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anixa Biosciences is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats MacroGenics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens. The company's pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3; and MGD024, an investigational bispecific CD123 × CD3 DART molecule to minimize cytokine-release syndrome for patients with hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops Lorigerlimab, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; Tebotelimab, an investigational tetravalent DART molecule for PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3; Retifanlimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting programmed death receptor-1; and IMGC936, an ADC that targets ADAM9, a cell surface protein over-expressed in various solid tumor types. Further, the company develops MGD014 and MGD020, a DART molecule to target the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus infected cells and CD3 on T cells; Teplizumab for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and PRV-3279, a CD32B × CD79B DART molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Zai Lab Limited; I-Mab Biopharma; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

