First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 117,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,469. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

