Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,693 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 119,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,476. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

