Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 7,220 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.34. 120,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.15. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.57 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

