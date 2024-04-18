Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,595. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

