Flossbach Von Storch AG Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day moving average is $273.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

