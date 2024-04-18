Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $214,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,306. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

