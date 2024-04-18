iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Reduced by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $55.47. 430,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,491. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

