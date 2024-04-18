Ninety One UK Ltd Has $97.10 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $97,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.85. 2,400,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,817. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.