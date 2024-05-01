Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 118,950 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,950 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Cameco worth $26,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after buying an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

