Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $28,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 234,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PSA opened at $259.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.18. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

