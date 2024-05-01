International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $166.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

