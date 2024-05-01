Van ECK Associates Corp Has $35.43 Million Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472,929 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,264 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.83% of NovaGold Resources worth $35,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a current ratio of 65.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.