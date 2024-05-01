Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.14% of Silvercorp Metals worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,470,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 100,973 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,627,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $558.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

