Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,834 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after buying an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RF. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 4,394,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

