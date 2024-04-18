Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $58.11. 6,203,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,177,301. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

