Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 240 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,608,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.89. 1,723,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,120. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

