Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,729,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN remained flat at $58.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 489,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,704. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

