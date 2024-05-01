Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 350,283 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,283 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.20% of CNH Industrial worth $32,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,098,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $21,031,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

