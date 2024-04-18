Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $18,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.3 %

AGM traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.39. 16,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.57. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $122.96 and a 12-month high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

