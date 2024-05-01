Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,276,762 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,762 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.50% of Prospect Capital worth $36,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,737,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 464,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 100,982 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.14 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. Analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -359.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.