Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 18,765 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,175 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $37,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,777 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP boosted its position in SEA by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 263.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

