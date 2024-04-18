NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

