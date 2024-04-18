National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,504 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of National Grid worth $200,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 103.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,165.00.

National Grid Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.28. 139,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,920. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

