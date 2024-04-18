Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IDT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IDT during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in IDT during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $914.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.97. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. IDT’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

