Morgan Stanley Increases WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target to $9.25

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $9.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WT. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,354 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

